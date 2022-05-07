TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) to report $2.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TD SYNNEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.58. TD SYNNEX reported earnings per share of $2.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $11.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.37 to $11.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.39 to $13.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TD SYNNEX.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cross Research raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

SNX stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,317. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $96.09 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $79,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $98,434.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,609 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at $4,454,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,249,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,098,000 after buying an additional 618,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,851 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,522,000 after purchasing an additional 14,378 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

