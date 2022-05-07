Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 829.67 ($10.36).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TM17 shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.62) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.99) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Team17 Group stock opened at GBX 420 ($5.25) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 494.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 634.53. The company has a market cap of £607.41 million and a P/E ratio of 24.85. Team17 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 382 ($4.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 870 ($10.87). The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

