Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TGLS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

TGLS stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.02. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth about $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

