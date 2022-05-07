Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

TGLS stock opened at $22.41 on Thursday. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 36.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. 22.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

