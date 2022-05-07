Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.
Tecnoglass stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 276,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.81. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.90.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.
TGLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Tecnoglass from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tecnoglass currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.
Tecnoglass Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.