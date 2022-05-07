Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Tecnoglass stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 276,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.81. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tecnoglass by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Tecnoglass by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Tecnoglass from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tecnoglass currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

