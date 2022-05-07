Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Plans Dividend of $0.46

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4647 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $13.73 on Friday. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TELNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Telenor ASA from 130.00 to 120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telenor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

