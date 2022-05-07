TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.263 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, July 4th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

TELUS has raised its dividend by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TELUS has a payout ratio of 92.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect TELUS to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.6%.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. TELUS has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.37.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC upped their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 875,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,696 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in TELUS by 306.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,002 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 67,869 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in TELUS by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 163,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,694 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS by 60.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

