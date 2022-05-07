TELUS Co. (TSE:T) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.339 per share on Monday, July 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

TELUS stock opened at C$32.28 on Friday. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$25.99 and a twelve month high of C$34.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion. Equities analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.4200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.09.

In other TELUS news, Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$231,957.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,783 shares in the company, valued at C$3,036,686.19.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

