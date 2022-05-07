TELUS Co. (TSE:T) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.339 per share on Monday, July 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
TELUS stock opened at C$32.28 on Friday. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$25.99 and a twelve month high of C$34.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14.
TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion. Equities analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.4200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other TELUS news, Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$231,957.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,783 shares in the company, valued at C$3,036,686.19.
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.
