Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.26 to $0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52.

TDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.36.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDC traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.84. 3,886,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. Teradata has a 52 week low of $34.93 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.22.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.86 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 4,092 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $187,495.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,252.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,265 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $111,120.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,068.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,940 shares of company stock worth $3,041,408 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,132,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,348,000 after buying an additional 86,588 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 584,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,845,000 after buying an additional 41,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Teradata by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after buying an additional 121,822 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Teradata by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 273,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after buying an additional 8,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Teradata by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 272,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after buying an additional 62,843 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.