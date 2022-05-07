Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Terminix Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE TMX traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $43.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,792. Terminix Global has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $53.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMX shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Terminix Global by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 110,106 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Terminix Global by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 266,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 68,160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Terminix Global by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 23,486 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Terminix Global by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

