Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Terreno Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Terreno Realty has a payout ratio of 107.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Terreno Realty to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.0%.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $67.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 0.69. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 4.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

TRNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

About Terreno Realty (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.