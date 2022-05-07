Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director William Paul Wells Wells Acquires 122,696 Shares

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL – Get Rating) Director William Paul Wells Wells acquired 122,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,064.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,980,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,543,447.80.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, William Paul Wells Wells bought 40,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,160.00.

On Friday, April 29th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 46,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,106.50.

On Wednesday, April 27th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 55,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,080.00.

Tethys Petroleum Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02.

Tethys Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on projects in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. The Company’s principal activity is the acquisition of, and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The Company operates through three segments: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

