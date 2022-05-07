Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Boenning Scattergood

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $129.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $116.01 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.09.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $52,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,480,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 156.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 581.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 355.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.