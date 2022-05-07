Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $665-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.32 million.Tetra Tech also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.30-$4.40 EPS.

Shares of TTEK traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.56. 364,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $116.01 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.16 and a 200-day moving average of $161.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a neutral rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday.

In related news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $1,480,720.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $140,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

