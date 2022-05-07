Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TXRH stock traded up $5.50 on Friday, reaching $83.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,059,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,145. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average of $86.16. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $69.54 and a 12 month high of $105.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 50.14%.

TXRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.05.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $359,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $872,001. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

