Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.05.

TXRH opened at $83.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.35 and its 200 day moving average is $86.16. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $105.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 50.14%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $359,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $198,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $872,001. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 254,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,271,000 after acquiring an additional 74,415 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $6,147,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 518.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after buying an additional 119,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after buying an additional 18,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

