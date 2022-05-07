The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,865.50 ($60.78).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,120 ($51.47) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,429 ($67.82) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($69.21) to GBX 5,300 ($66.21) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,550 ($56.84) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($59.34) to GBX 4,550 ($56.84) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 4,007 ($50.06) on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,490 ($43.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,232 ($65.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of £4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 10.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,938.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,228.51.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

