The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) CEO Mark Newman Sells 197,161 Shares

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $7,929,815.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,092,676.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $40.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.85.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

CC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,199,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemours by 315.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,888 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemours by 313.7% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 891,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,896,000 after acquiring an additional 675,741 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chemours by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after acquiring an additional 592,395 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemours by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,350,000 after acquiring an additional 588,765 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

