The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Insider Zach Rasmuson Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) insider Zach Rasmuson sold 12,500 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $251,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,998,468.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zach Rasmuson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Zach Rasmuson sold 12,500 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $229,125.00.

NAPA stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.16.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $98.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.11.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

