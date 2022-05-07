The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $502.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HAIN traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $25.22. 2,907,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,710. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.01.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,122,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,121,000 after purchasing an additional 897,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Cfra reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

