The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) will report $1.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kroger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $0.99. Kroger also reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kroger will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.95.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares in the company, valued at $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,968 shares of company stock worth $24,877,771 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 7.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Kroger by 41.6% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 45,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Kroger by 5.0% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 28,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Kroger has a 1 year low of $35.91 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.46. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

