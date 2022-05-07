The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.92.

LEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lion Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Lion Electric from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Lion Electric from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:LEV opened at $5.91 on Friday. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.25.

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.87 million during the quarter. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 33.87%. Research analysts expect that Lion Electric will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,244,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 110.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 65,020 shares during the last quarter.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

