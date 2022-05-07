The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Timken has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Timken has a payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Timken to earn $6.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.94. Timken has a 52-week low of $55.32 and a 52-week high of $92.39.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.84%. Timken’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Timken will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $693,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Timken by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Timken in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.10.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

