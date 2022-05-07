The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.64.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $171.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.20.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total value of $7,389,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

