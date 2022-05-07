The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,980 ($24.73).

WEIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,470 ($30.86) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($24.73) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($26.98) to GBX 2,030 ($25.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,190 ($27.36) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($26.98) to GBX 1,945 ($24.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,584 ($19.79), for a total value of £48,945.60 ($61,143.79). Also, insider John Heasley sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,541 ($19.25), for a total transaction of £49,404.46 ($61,717.00).

WEIR opened at GBX 1,472 ($18.39) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,381 ($17.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,010 ($25.11). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,653.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,695.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 12.30 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $11.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.12%.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

