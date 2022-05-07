Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Thinkific Labs from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Thinkific Labs from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Thinkific Labs from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS THNCF remained flat at $$2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. Thinkific Labs has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53.

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

