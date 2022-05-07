Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

THNCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Thinkific Labs from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. CIBC cut their price objective on Thinkific Labs from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Thinkific Labs from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

THNCF stock remained flat at $$2.11 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.53. Thinkific Labs has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $10.96.

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

