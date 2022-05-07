Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tile Shop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.37%.

TTSH stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.16. 1,053,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92. Tile Shop has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTSH. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Tile Shop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tile Shop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Tile Shop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tile Shop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tile Shop by 306.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 16,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

