Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Tilly's alerts:

TLYS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.52. 332,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,092. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.84. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $204.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.97 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 36.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 146.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s (Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.