TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Issues Earnings Results

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

TMST traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.21. The stock had a trading volume of 651,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,140. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24. TimkenSteel has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $844.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter worth about $1,353,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 367.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 57,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

