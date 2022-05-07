Tiptree Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Tiptree has raised its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. Tiptree has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $319.53 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tiptree in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, General Counsel Neil Charles Rifkind bought 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $25,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIPT. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 989.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 11,835 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 28.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 113.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the period. 35.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiptree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.