Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tivity Health had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 99.51%. The firm had revenue of $127.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of TVTY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.00. 1,325,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,749. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.52. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TVTY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.
About Tivity Health
Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.
