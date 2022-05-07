TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. is specialises in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology(R) platform through its SteraMist(R) products – a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide. TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. is based in BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. “

TOMZ opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $14.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of -0.26. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.60.

TOMI Environmental Solutions ( NASDAQ:TOMZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 57.22%. The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 27,846 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 4.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space of approximately 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

