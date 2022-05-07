TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Announces Earnings Results

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS.

Shares of BLD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,471. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.67 and its 200-day moving average is $231.90. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $165.01 and a 52-week high of $284.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $875,946,000 after acquiring an additional 61,751 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 351,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,980,000 after acquiring an additional 46,327 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,574,000 after acquiring an additional 44,578 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,271,000 after acquiring an additional 35,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.50.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

