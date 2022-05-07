TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

TPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TPG from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TPG from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

TPG opened at $25.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48. TPG has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $35.40.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TPG will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,014,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,816,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,605,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

