TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.53%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.26. 1,914,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,865. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $51.79.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,372,000 after purchasing an additional 462,156 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 256.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

