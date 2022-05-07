Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.48 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCOGet Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.39 and the highest is $3.61. Tractor Supply reported earnings per share of $3.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year earnings of $9.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.07 to $10.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.23. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.05.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $202.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.86. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Earnings History and Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

