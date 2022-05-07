Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Price Target Raised to GBX 307 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 235 ($2.94) to GBX 307 ($3.84) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TNLIF. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 245 ($3.06) to GBX 270 ($3.37) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 268 ($3.35) price objective (up from GBX 266 ($3.32)) on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Trainline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trainline has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $284.00.

Get Trainline alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNLIF remained flat at $$4.32 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32. Trainline has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $4.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.