Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Price Target Raised to GBX 310 at Morgan Stanley

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 270 ($3.37) to GBX 310 ($3.87) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on TNLIF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 268 ($3.35) price objective (up from GBX 266 ($3.32)) on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Panmure Gordon upgraded Trainline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trainline from GBX 235 ($2.94) to GBX 307 ($3.84) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trainline has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $284.00.
Trainline stock remained flat at $$4.32 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32. Trainline has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $4.33.
Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trainline (TNLIF)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.