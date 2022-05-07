Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Price Target Raised to GBX 319 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 268 ($3.35) to GBX 319 ($3.99) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
TNLIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 270 ($3.37) to GBX 310 ($3.87) in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 235 ($2.94) to GBX 307 ($3.84) in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Trainline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $284.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS TNLIF remained flat at $$4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. Trainline has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32.
Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
