Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $72.62 on Friday. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $46.17 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $546.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Transcat had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transcat news, Director Gary J. Haseley purchased 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.62 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $386,634.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

