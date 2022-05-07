TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Director James R. Tobin Sells 48,516 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) Director James R. Tobin sold 48,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $1,452,569.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,497,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $27.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $771.91 million, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.79. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 59.72% and a negative net margin of 119.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 52,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.29.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

