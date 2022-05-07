TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Director James R. Tobin Sells 48,516 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) Director James R. Tobin sold 48,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $1,452,569.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,497,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $27.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $771.91 million, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.79. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 59.72% and a negative net margin of 119.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.29.
TransMedics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
