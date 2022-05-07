Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Given New €30.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €33.00 ($34.74) to €30.00 ($31.58) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TRATF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Traton from €30.00 ($31.58) to €24.50 ($25.79) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. SEB Equities cut Traton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Traton from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Traton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Traton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.25.

Get Traton alerts:

OTCMKTS:TRATF remained flat at $$16.25 during midday trading on Friday. Traton has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.58.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Traton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.