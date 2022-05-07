TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

TA has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TA opened at $36.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $548.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average is $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. TravelCenters of America has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $64.58.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.08. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TravelCenters of America (TA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.