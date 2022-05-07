Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.92 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

Travere Therapeutics stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,671. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 8.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

