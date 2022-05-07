Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

TIG stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. 79,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,142. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23. Trean Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Several brokerages recently commented on TIG. StockNews.com began coverage on Trean Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trean Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 113.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 1,358.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Trean Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

About Trean Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

