Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.
TIG stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. 79,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,142. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23. Trean Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.65.
Several brokerages recently commented on TIG. StockNews.com began coverage on Trean Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trean Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.
About Trean Insurance Group
Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.
