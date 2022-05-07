Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Tredegar has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Tredegar stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. Tredegar has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $16.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $384.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tredegar by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,515,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,377,000 after acquiring an additional 247,324 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tredegar by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 26,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tredegar by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,578 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tredegar by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 147,049 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tredegar by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 90,984 shares during the period. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tredegar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

