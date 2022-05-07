Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.
Tredegar has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
Shares of Tredegar stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. Tredegar has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $16.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $384.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tredegar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Tredegar Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.
