Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.44. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Trevena by 454.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 28,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Trevena by 48.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Trevena in the third quarter worth $60,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trevena in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Trevena in the third quarter worth $83,000. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Trevena
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
