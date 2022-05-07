TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Director Anthony L. Leggio Purchases 1,588 Shares

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) Director Anthony L. Leggio purchased 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,027.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,214.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TCBK opened at $40.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average is $42.78. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

