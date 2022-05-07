Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Posts Earnings Results

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Trimble updated its FY22 guidance to $2.71-2.86 EPS.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $64.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,427. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.95 and its 200 day moving average is $76.48. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Trimble has a 52 week low of $59.89 and a 52 week high of $96.49.

In other Trimble news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,665,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,250,000 after purchasing an additional 233,801 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,015,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,584,000 after purchasing an additional 89,018 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Trimble by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 446,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 701,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,176,000 after acquiring an additional 37,704 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

